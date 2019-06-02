Louisiana is supposed to allow executions as a punishment for the most heinous crimes, but the state hasn’t put anyone to death since 2010.
That wide gulf between principle and practice is a prescription for cynicism among citizens, who should naturally expect that their laws speak clearly on basic values of justice.
Louisiana’s longstanding limbo concerning capital punishment isn’t tenable, and if its elected leaders cannot resolve one of the most profound dilemmas of public policy, then voters should get the chance to untie this Gordian knot themselves.
That’s why we supported a bill this legislative session that would have allowed Louisianans to decide, through a proposed amendment to the state constitution, whether to keep capital punishment on the books. Lawmakers killed that bill, apparently afraid of what might happen if citizens had a direct say about the gravest act a state can employ.
Fear formed the basis of a different capital punishment bill, a measure to hide the names of pharmaceutical companies that provide the drugs used for lethal injections of death row inmates. The idea was that if citizens know less about how executions take place, then it will be easier to carry them out. Such a denial of democratic ideals has no place in a free republic, which should treat its citizens as partners in law and order, not passive bystanders. That bill was narrowly defeated in a state Senate committee, an encouraging victory for transparency.
The Legislature’s dawdling this session leaves the state where it started on executions, prolonging a stalemate that serves no one, including the families of crime victims who might have looked to capital punishment for closure and now face more waiting.
That delay stems from a simple, sobering fact. Executions have become so controversial that drug companies don’t want to be publicly associated with them. Questions concerning the legality of Louisiana’s lethal injection protocol rest at the heart of an ongoing federal lawsuit that has also played a big role in putting state executions on indefinite hold.
Polls show that most Louisianans still favor capital punishment, although influential institutions such as the Catholic Church, along with some conservatives, have questioned its value. Meanwhile, the state is spending millions to support a form of punishment that hasn’t been carried out in nearly a decade, raising obvious questions about its practical effect. According to one recent study, Louisiana spent more than $200 million over the past 15 years in court and prison costs related to capital punishment while executing only one prisoner.
That dilemma should be at the center of the fall political campaign, and Louisianans should demand that candidates for governor and the Legislature commit to a statewide vote on capital punishment to help end the uncertainty.