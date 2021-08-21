All too often, especially in recent years, the news about college fraternities and sororities is weighted toward the negative. Hazings and drinking games that lead to deaths are of course newsworthy and require attention from the public and from college communities.
LSU in Baton Rouge knows that all too well. It is a very traditional campus with a large and active Greek scene.
And when the Greeks show leadership and responsibility, that should be noted too.
We commend the Kappa Sigma chapter at LSU for organizing a vaccination drive on the campus. They got help from a well-connected member: John Miller Edwards, son of Gov. John Bel Edwards and his wife Donna.
The fraternity’s drive netted 216 vaccinations in a four-hour event on campus. It is one of many being held across Louisiana as campuses throughout the state open for fall classes.
An observation from John Miller Edwards is striking. “My first year of college was a train wreck because of COVID,” Edwards said. “When LSU said each chapter needs 85% vaccination to have normal events, I saw an opportunity to have a semi-normal year.”
He and fraternity president Drew Black helped to make the drive happen but Edwards’ words are likely to resonate years from now. Many of us look back on college experiences as the best years of our lives.
COVID-19 stole some of that from young Edwards’ generation. If encouraging news of more vaccinations holds up for LSU and for our other campuses, perhaps semi-normal can be achieved. The Kappa Sigs have done their part.