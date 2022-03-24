Louisiana didn’t have much time to bask in the unexpected good news that $1.7 billion in hurricane relief funding is heading our way before yet another catastrophe struck.
Tuesday night’s huge tornado traveled through Jefferson, St. Bernard and Orleans parishes, but it saved its worst for the community of Arabi, which has already fought back from Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and, more recently, Hurricane Ida last year.
In this age of extreme weather, it often feels as if our people just can’t catch a break.
Folks in the Lake Charles area have been living with that reality for several years now, following a string of natural disasters including 2020’s Hurricane Laura, which tied with Ida for the strongest storm to hit Louisiana in the modern era.
Pleas for enough aid to set up a housing program large enough to get people back home have too often been met with sympathetic words but little action. The lack of help in Congress’ recent massive spending package was just the latest bitter disappointment.
And so the new windfall, out of previously approved disaster response funds allocated by the Biden administration, represents less a pleasant surprise than a lifeline.
It also shows the importance of making a case, documenting unmet needs and working across political lines.
Of the $1.7 billion in Department of Housing and Urban Development community block grants that the state is getting, $450 million will go to southwestern Louisiana to finally rebuild from Laura and Hurricane Delta, which struck about six weeks apart; that money will augment $600 million that was previously approved. Most of the rest will go to communities damaged by Ida, which carved a long, destructive path between New Orleans and Baton Rouge well inland.
Among the key players in landing the aid were Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and some members of Louisiana’s largely Republican Congressional delegation. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter made a point of highlighting Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's role and thanking President Joe Biden, whose administration includes influential Louisianans such as Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young.
We join state and local officials in thanking the administration in Washington for the support, and for understanding that recovery needs remain long after the nation’s attention moves on.
We hope everyone involved remembers that lesson when it comes to the victims of this latest tragedy.