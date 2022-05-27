With no demand that we can discern from the public, the Louisiana Legislature is again on track to pass a bill allowing unlimited concealed carry of guns in Louisiana.
A similar measure was vetoed last year by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who wisely listened to the views of law enforcement skeptical of the bill.
House Bill 37 by state Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, emerged from the House this year with a meaningless fig leaf: a mandate to State Police to create a firearms safety course online. The course isn’t even required.
That’s a huge step down from today’s law, requiring a background check and firearms safety training.
Our streets are awash with guns. On the day that a Senate panel approved the House-passed bill on a 4-2 vote, our neighbors in Texas were counting the dead and wounded at a school shooting.
Yes, many guns are illegally obtained, whatever the law might say. And legally purchased guns can be turned into weapons of mass destruction by evil young men, like the shooter in Uvalde. But if shooting breaks out, does anyone want untrained ordinary citizens pulling out weapons and firing away? This bill makes a difficult problem worse.
That this measure can get so far in a supposedly responsible legislative body speaks ill of lawmakers’ commitment to safety in our communities.
Current law requires firearms safety courses that mean something to get a concealed carry permit. No one contests the fact that this system works.
If HB37 passes, we hope the governor will veto it.