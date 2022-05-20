We have not been shy on this page in sharing our criticisms of President Joe Biden’s energy policies, particularly those aimed at hastening the pivot from fossil fuels.
Still, there's an important role for Washington to play in reducing emissions and fighting climate change. So today we offer a kind word for a federal initiative to promote alternative energy here in Louisiana.
In Vidalia, the Australian mining company Syrah Technologies has processed mineral graphite — a key component for lithium-ion batteries — since 2018.
Last month, the company secured a $107 million federal loan to more than quadruple its capacity. The move will add 36 jobs and create the first commercial-scale graphite processor in the United States that produces Active Anode Material, used in the batteries that power electric cars.
The company already has a deal to supply 70% of its production to Tesla.
"It's really huge, not just for Vidalia but for the whole region," said Buz Craft, mayor of the Concordia Parish city, which is across the Mississippi River from Natchez. The company's expansion "could mean about $2 million per year in sales taxes."
Syrah will invest $175 million in the plant, adding 180,000 square feet to the 50,000 that are already there. Construction is expected to begin this year and anode production could commence in 2023.
Fossil fuels will remain in the world’s energy mix for years to come, but the growth will be in cleaner technologies. So it’s good to see a small Louisiana community getting a boost — and playing a role in the nation’s energy future.