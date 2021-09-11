Are we back where we started?
What can only be a somber anniversary of the day when terrorists struck at symbols of America, in New York and Washington, D.C., is inevitably shadowed by the scuttle from Kabul airport.
While Americans and Afghans again suffered heavy casualties from suicide bombers and their accomplices, people tried to flee the victory — yes, victory — of the Taliban in the poor and once again benighted country of Afghanistan.
The seedbed of terrorist hijackings twenty years ago today is once again ruled by the Taliban, a thugocracy draping itself in faith. The terrible consequences will now unfold for the people who aided American troops and diplomats in the action against international terrorism — as well as those who backed our allies, Britons and Germans, Japanese and Australians and many others.
That a terrorist on the FBI’s most-wanted list, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is now a powerful official in Kabul speaks volumes. That government is said to be temporary. We expect that a man so skilled at murder will have staying power in a Taliban government.
What happens next, then, will develop. America and its allies do not want Afghanistan to become a haven for terrorists, as it was from 1996 to 2001. The Taliban shielded al-Qaida before and after the attacks, including the terror group’s late and unlamented leader, Osama bin Laden, finally killed by Navy SEALS in Pakistan.
The Western world, with many NATO allies, were in 2001 united in opposition to the terrorists who killed so innocent people, not only Americans but citizens of many nations at the World Trade Center in New York.
Today, the Taliban’s victory — yes, victory — presents new challenges and old miseries for the good people of Afghanistan. Two American presidents, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, have seemingly washed their hands of the formal war actions forced on us in 2001.
So are we back where we started? Not possible.
The thousands of families devastated when the twin towers collapsed in Manhattan remain the focus of today, as they should be. They have not forgotten.
Police and fire departments across America will today commemorate the bravery and devotion of their comrades’ race to the site, in Manhattan and at the Pentagon. Many made the ultimate sacrifice in New York; FDNY spoke to Americans and our friends beyond our borders. They have not forgotten.
The civilians of Flight 93 sacrificed themselves in attempting to take their airliner back from terrorists. Their countrymen have not forgotten those heroes.
From the day that the hijacked airliner hit the Pentagon, America’s armed forces responded with courage and determination. In the forbidding landscape of Afghanistan, remote from anywhere, young Americans fought and died with our friends from NATO countries and other allies. Some died in the war that began when they were toddlers. Many are now back home but they have not forgotten.
Ordinary Americans across the nation and the world lined up to give blood or donate money. Folks from places like Louisiana donated fire trucks to New York to replace its losses. National unity was achieved out of evil. Everyone wanted to help. They have not forgotten.
Or at least, we hope not.
The political and diplomatic maneuvers that will be occasioned by a revitalized terrorist “government” in unhappy Afghanistan cannot be predicted. What cannot be forgotten is why we were there and why we have to be on our guard. Because of the memories of Sept. 11, 2001, and its aftermath, we are not back where we started.