Serving as a U.S. Attorney is often a career-capping post, but for New Orleans native Kenneth Polite, even bigger things seemed in store toward the end of his time as the Eastern District of Louisiana’s top prosecutor. Perhaps a run for mayor, or a Department of Justice job up in Washington had Hillary Clinton succeeded the president who’d appointed him, Barack Obama.
Donald Trump’s win in 2016 sent Polite to the private sector instead, first at Entergy in Louisiana and then, after his wife accepted a job at the University of Pennsylvania, as a partner in the Philadelphia office of the Morgan Lewis firm. Even out of public service and far from home, though, he remained a thoughtful participant in conversations about criminal justice reform in Louisiana.
So we can’t say we’re surprised that Polite is now poised to take on a major role in President Joe Biden’s administration. We can, however, enthusiastically endorse his nomination as the new assistant attorney general in charge of the DOJ’s criminal division, where, if confirmed, he’ll oversee everything from public corruption cases to white-collar crime and drug trafficking prosecutions.
Polite’s story is inspirational. The son of a police officer and a single mother who spent time while he was a young child on welfare, Polite earned a full scholarship to De La Salle High School and finished first in his class. He went on to college at Harvard and law school at Georgetown, and worked in the Southern District of New York prosecuting public corruption and organized crime cases before returning to New Orleans and joining the Liskow & Lewis law firm.
As the U.S. Attorney based in New Orleans, Polite concentrated on gun violence. He also used the spotlight that came with the job to form a youth mentoring program and urge employers to hire the formerly incarcerated.
Strikingly, his ardent enthusiasts included not just Democrats but Republicans. Two high-profile GOP leaders in Louisiana urged Trump to keep Polite on, even though U.S. Attorney jobs typically go to people with political connections to the winning team. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry called Polite’s three-year tenure "without controversy and extremely effective," and lauded him for pursuing human trafficking and gang violence cases. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser singled out his rapport with young people and ability to serve as a role model.
Trump went a different direction and appointed another former prosecutor, Peter Strasser, who also drew positive reviews. But the bipartisan support for Polite bodes well for his confirmation by a closely divided U.S. Senate, and for his ability to navigate the country’s complex reconsideration of long-standing ideas about crime and equitable punishment.
It’s a vitally important national conversation for all of our communities. We can’t think of anyone better prepared to be a leading voice.