The flare-ups in other states and in some Louisiana parishes over whether schoolchildren must mask up have been more than unnecessary distractions in the urgent battle against the delta variant. They’ve also sent mixed messages to parents and students at a time when clear, consistent guidance is vital.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and his public health team have issued that guidance, requiring students heading back to the classroom to cover their faces. But predictably, Attorney General Jeff Landry has challenged his authority by issuing an opinion arguing that the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has the right to set masking policies.
BESE is expected to decide Wednesday whether to comply with Edwards’ order or follow Landry’s advice and likely kick the decision down to each individual school district. We urge the board to hold the line and put public health ahead of politics.
Let’s be blunt: Louisiana’s lagging vaccination rate has created a crisis. It’s allowed the new, more transmissible variant to rocket through our communities and infect people — mostly unvaccinated and often younger than during prior waves — who are filling our hospitals. Exhausted medical professionals are doing heroic work, but admit the surge is hurting their ability to treat all patients, whether they have COVID-19 or heart disease or cancer.
It’s time for everyone to come together, and that includes younger Louisianans who cannot yet be vaccinated and who are apparently more susceptible to delta than to earlier iterations of the coronavirus.
And it’s past time for politicians to stop bickering and let Louisiana’s kids know in no uncertain terms how important their contribution can be.