The very few folks who have a complaint about content of books on the shelves of the Livingston Parish Library are batting 1.000.
Two out of two complaints that a library spokesman is aware of resulted in books moved from the young adult section to the adult section.
So why is there a sudden and unfortunate conflict over allegedly inappropriate content in books — or, as at least one agitator described it — “pornographic” material on the shelves?
What is inappropriate? It is that politicians inject themselves into a culture-war controversy in apparently complete ignorance of the facts, such as the outcome of those few complaints?
The Parish Council unanimously passed a resolution to support a letter by Parish President Layton Ricks asking the Library Board of Control to move ''inappropriate material'' from the youth section to the adult section.
This was endorsed without any debate and, because of a procedural excuse, without allowing time for comment by citizens who object to the jihad against the library.
The agitation against a handful of books which, in a diverse country like this one, can draw objections from somebody does no one any good. In fact, the library has already removed any basis for the criticism by the modern-day prudes: As in most public libraries, any patron can file a written statement urging a review by library staff of the content of any book.
Two for two at the complaint plate, as the library reported.
But that’s not enough for those who preen themselves as protectors of public decency.
Inspired by Michael Lunsford’s Lafayette-based group, Citizens for a New Louisiana, some folks are turning Louisiana's libraries into social-media targets, not the sources of light and learning that most of us believe them to be. The Lafayette Parish Library has been afflicted by a dreadful controversy that has received national attention, a case study of what is happening in other parts of America, where the intolerant can bond quickly in a digital commons to take their pitchforks and torches to public gatherings there.
This is the last thing that Ricks should want, much less encourage, for his parish. Read the newspaper about Lafayette, Mr. Ricks.
However many people that Lunsford's pressure group represents, they have a right to express themselves. But should they limit, perhaps drastically, what others should read?
Who decides? It’s an ancient question but with modern wrinkles. The world has learned that public libraries are vital to education and information, not just for children, and that their collections must be wide-ranging, not just for those with particular viewpoints. Anybody can object to something, and at least two people in Livingston Parish did and got results.
As any professional librarian will tell you, you can’t build a collection for our society based on what an individual — much less a social media-incited mob — believes appropriate.
Ricks said he injected himself into the controversy as a Christian, so he cannot be unaware that the Bible is filled with sin, sex and violence — King David, after all, and many others. Lunsford’s group, if it were intellectually honest, could find a hundred references that could be transformed into next week’s Facebook sensation.
Let us leave the library collections to the librarians to manage.
At least in Livingston Parish, they seem to be doing so with sensitivity to the views of their diverse patrons.