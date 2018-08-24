Jim's Firearms gunsmith Pete Underwood, left, helps customer Roland Escher, right, of Baton Rouge, as he handles a hunting rifle customized by Underwood, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012, on the first day of the Louisiana Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday, which provides an exemption from state and local sales and use taxes on individuals' purchases of firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies, on the first Friday through Sunday every September. Escher was picking out a rifle for his wife at the store, for an upcoming hunting trip.