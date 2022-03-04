The late president of the school board in East Baton Rouge Parish, Roger Moser, would have been remembered for his 40 years as a chemical engineer and top executive at Ethyl Corp.
But at a time when most of us are putting our feet up, Moser devoted himself for another dozen years to public schools.
Moser died in February at 92 and has been remembered for negotiating an end to a long-running federal case over school desegregation and passing the first major building program for East Baton Rouge Parish schools in a generation.
But his example as a man of privilege giving up much of his prime retirement years to public service ought to be an inspiration for all of us. The schools were better for his commitment.