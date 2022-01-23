Coming, as usual, in the dead of winter, the latest announcement of a jam-packed New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup offered more than just the usual promise that spring is around the bend.
Like Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s no-uncertain-terms declaration that Carnival parades will roll next month, this year’s big reveal also served as a vote of confidence in a return to normality. After two canceled annual Fests, plus two thwarted attempts to reschedule for fall, it’s grounded in the fervent hope that the worst of COVID-19 will soon be behind us, that guilt-free mass gatherings are on the horizon, that New Orleans’ tourist trade will come roaring back, and that music will once more fill the air.
How sweet does that sound?
The announcement included some reminders of Fests that didn't happen during the pandemic. Stevie Nicks has been on and off the schedule since back in the pre-COVID days of 2019, when Fleetwood Mac was signed to replace the Rolling Stones before also pulling out. She’s on again this year and will be joined by other headliners and a host of homegrown acts that too many of us haven’t seen in too long.
There’s work to do before then to banish omicron, precautions to take, more shots to get into more arms. As we’ve learned so well by now, there are no guarantees that the best-laid plans will pan out.
But like the fest’s organizers and the artists planning their gigs, we’re betting on it — and counting the days until the Fair Grounds gates finally swing open again.