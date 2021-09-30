Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has had a lot going on as his department battles routine and violent crime and roots out organized criminal activity in Louisiana’s capital city. His work has been recognized by the White House and a national law enforcement organization.
In June, when mayors, nonprofit leaders and others attended a violent crime meeting with President Joe Biden, Paul was the only law enforcement representative. Biden pointed out that the chief is coordinating with federal law enforcement to root out violent criminal organizations.
"I thought it was a joke when I got the call," Paul told Brian Haldane of radio station WBRP during an interview. "I was honored to represent this police department and the community … and talk about the commitment of the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department."
Just recently, the International Association of Chiefs of Police announced that Paul would join the organization’s national board as an at-large member through 2024. “I would like to formally congratulate Chief Paul for his appointment,” Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement. “I know our officers, our police department, and our entire community here in East Baton Rouge Parish are proud of the work he has done within Baton Rouge, and the progress he will bring to police departments across the nation.”
Paul has a tough job. We’re glad he’s the type of public servant being recognized for the good work he leads with the police department in Baton Rouge.