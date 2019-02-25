In a state where we have seen wealth drawn from the earth, from timberlands to cotton fields to oil wells, the collapse of finances in many smaller communities is a reminder that our population is our real economy.

In the Bible, it says without vision the people perish. In Louisiana, without population the community perishes.

At least financially, in the case of no less than seven towns and cities in Louisiana taken over by state administrators.

“I don’t think we’ve had seven total, let alone at any one time,” said Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera, who chairs the three-member Fiscal Review Committee that decides when to install a fiscal administrator.

The administrator has power to unilaterally raise fees, cut services, lay off employees and take other actions to keep communities from going broke.

On Monday, the panel added the city of Bogalusa and the town of Sterlington in north Louisiana to the list, and Purpera said that another seven or eight communities are on the brink financially. The town of Clinton was given 30 days to make changes in order to stave off a fiscal administrator in that Baton Rouge-area community.

Part of this problem is plain mismanagement, brought to light as the town of St. Joseph in the Mississippi Delta had water problems, arising from decades of using the utility revenues as a substitute for a declining population and thus a smaller tax base.

An environmental leader, retired Army Gen. Russel Honoré, told the Press Club of Baton Rouge recently that the millions of state and federal dollars used to rescue St. Joseph is a harbinger of things to come.

“That is not sustainable,” he said, with many other communities prone to similar problems. In Clinton, not unusually, the elected leadership had been using utility payments for general expenses.

That leads to poor maintenance of the utilities, leading to contamination of water supplies.

“It’s a sign of the times,” Purpera added Monday.

In Bogalusa, the population has dropped by about half, to just over 12,000, since 1970.

Like many other smaller communities, it has struggled to pay the bills and has a drastically underfunded pension system for its former employees. “This retirement system is a ticking time bomb,” said Assistant State Treasurer Ron Henson, another member of the Fiscal Review Committee.

The departure of young people from small towns to the big city is universal in this world, but Louisiana is a state where local governments have smaller tax bases and levy less in property taxes than just about anywhere else in America. To raid the water bills for a budget is mismanagement, but elected officials have been reluctant to raise fees or taxes to sustainable levels.

And if the quality of life in small towns does not keep pace with the cities, there are fewer people to pay the bills at all.