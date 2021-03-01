For the young New Orleans Pelicans, this pandemic-altered NBA season has seen its share of ups and downs; in any given game, the team might stage a stirring fourth-quarter comeback, or squander a comfortable lead.
A definite high point, though, has been the emergence of Zion Williamson as the superstar we all thought he'd be when the team landed the No. 1 draft pick two years ago.
It took a little longer than expected, given Williamson’s initial injury last year and then the COVID-19 crisis that hit as he was finally getting started. This season, though, the 20-year-old power forward is rising to sky-high expectations. The story is in the stats — Williamson’s averaging more than 25 points per game — and in a highlight reel stacked with thundering moves to the basket.
The league is taking note. Last week, Williamson was officially named an All-Star reserve, making him among the youngest players ever to join that elite club.
The selection comes a year after Williamson’s teammate Brandon Ingram made the cut, and though Ingram’s the veteran in the Pels’ frontcourt, he’s just 23 and also still improving. The two are quick to compliment one another’s game and appear to be well on their way to building a formidable partnership. At their ages, fans have good reason to hope that it will be a long one.