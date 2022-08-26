Three of the four teams in the NFC South — the Saints' division — will be quarterbacked this year by Heisman Trophy winners.
The Saints, of course, will be led by Jameis Winston, who won the award in 2013 at Florida State. He will be joined by Baker Mayfield, of the Carolina Panthers, who won as Oklahoma’s quarterback in 2017, and Marcus Mariota, of the Atlanta Falcons, who captured the 2014 trophy while playing for Oregon.
NFL careers are notoriously short, so at any given time there are probably fewer than 10 Heisman winners in the league. The NFC South is one of eight NFL divisions, but it will feature four Heisman honorees this season — the three quarterbacks and Saints running back Mark Ingram, the 2009 winner and the old man of the fraternity.
That's impressive, but college success does not always translate to the big leagues. The three NFC South quarterbacks all disappointed the pro teams that drafted them, and they were eventually let go or traded.
The division quarterback that rivals fear is 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady, originally drafted out of Michigan by the New England Patriots way back in 2000.
He went in the sixth round, after 198 other players had already been chosen.