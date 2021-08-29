The United States Marine Corps has had many tough jobs and serious losses in Afghanistan since the terrorist attacks of 2001. Trying to save people from oppression and worse cost the Corps and other U.S. forces heavily at Kabul airport.
Suicide bombers and gunmen were almost impossible to detect in the crowds rushing to the gates of the Kabul airport to escape from the Taliban takeover. Dozens of deaths of Afghan civilians were reported in the first attacks.
The butcher’s bill in Afghanistan has not finally been totaled. We have every confidence that our Army, Navy and Air Force actions, including those of the brave Marines, will save many lives. But like everything else in a dangerous part of the world, rescue of not only our citizens but our Afghan friends is going to be difficult and costly, not least to the people of Afghanistan, too.