With 653,000 of us in Louisiana having gained some college credit but not a four-year degree, the 179 new graduates of the University of Louisiana campuses might not seem a huge number.
But UL System President Jim Henderson is unfazed. “We expect that number to grow over the coming years,” he told the Press Club of Baton Rouge.
Given the dislocations of the pandemic and today’s economic uncertainties, it’s not unexpected that the new Complete LA program got off to a slow start. Of course, for the working adults targeted by the program, finishing up three or six courses that might be needed for the sheepskin will take a while, at least several semesters.
But we think that the UL campuses — nine in cities across the state — are right to persist in this initiative.
Henderson targeted the program at those who for one reason or another, work or personal obstacles, failed to get a four-year degree. That’s one of the numbers that national businesses look at when deciding whether to locate in a state or region.
The program includes hooking up potential returning students with a “coach” who can navigate all the difficulties of paperwork and scheduling. Completer students get a discount on per-credit-hour fees, $275.
We commend UL for this program. College completion can mean bigger salaries or promotions. Even if it will not change the employment trajectory for a former student established in a career, the degree may just be a matter of pride.
But that’s a good goal in life, too.