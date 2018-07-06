The death of Dr. John Ochsner at 91 is deeply regretted by those whom he treated over the years, but as a member of one of medicine’s most-honored families, his loss is more widely felt.
His father was an early mentor to famed heart surgeon Michael DeBakey and John Ochsner later studied with him in Texas. The onetime baby sitter for the Ochsner children, DeBakey, the Ochsners and Denton Cooley, were giants in the field of heart surgery.
Many of the most important advances in heart surgery occurred during John Ochsner’s long service to patients in the Gulf South.
He will be greatly missed.