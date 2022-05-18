The people of Ukraine have their Alamo.
It is named Azovstal, the steel-mill complex where a gallant band of defenders held out in the critical battle for the port city of Mariupol.
Encircled, and eventually starved into surrender, the defenders we hope will not be treated with the inhumanity displayed by Mexican forces who stormed the Texas bastion in 1836. But all bets are off in the cruel war of aggression launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Who can say what events will come? The good news is that Western arms continue to flow to Ukraine’s forces and their courage, like that of Colonel Travis and the defenders of the Alamo, will one day soon force the larger leadership of Russia to come to its senses about this madness.
After that, what?
The diplomatic maneuvers continue, with Sweden and Finland looking to join NATO to protect themselves against Russian attacks. We wonder whether NATO membership of Ukraine should now be put back on the table, although its leaders had previously offered to renounce the idea as part of a settlement.
What are the economic necessities of peace? Reparations to Ukraine from Russia for rebuilding are obviously necessary.
That the Mariupol defenders holed up in a steel mill is telling: Russia targeted the Don River industrial and mining complexes for their grand theft.
The Biden administration recognized this, somewhat belatedly, by reducing tariffs on imports of Ukrainian steel. Azovstal won’t be producing it anytime soon, but we think this action deserves a moment of reflection.
Steel tariffs were a hot political topic for President Donald Trump, however costly those import taxes proved to be for American consumers. Higher tariffs raised the cost of products like dishwashers and refrigerators.
Louisiana, like Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, is at the mouth of a great river that is an artery of commerce. We have a profound economic interest in our state: Grow trade, don’t stifle it with tariffs.
Just lifting them on one product from one country, like Ukrainian steel, is not enough. The Biden administration ought to look toward the end of today’s war and reduce tariff barriers to aid the world economic recovery.
Louisiana would be most grateful.