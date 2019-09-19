Americans who were teenagers during the Iranian hostage crisis of the Jimmy Carter administration are in their fifties now, including some who are grandparents. That’s a vivid reminder of the enduring challenge the United States has had in its dealings with Iran’s radical government, a problem that flared again this month after a drone attack against a Saudi Arabian oil facility. American intelligence officials suspect that Iran was involved in the incident, which sent energy prices surging worldwide.
The attack underscored how troubled the Middle East continues to be, a reality that reminds us of the iffy assumptions involved in relying on that part of the world for energy supplies.
Attack on Saudi oil facility strips 5% of world supply from market; U.S. oil boom provides protection
That’s why Louisiana’s role as an energy supplier is more important than ever. We hope America’s leaders remember that when it comes to federal policies that will sustain and grow Louisiana’s energy corridor.
America’s security and prosperity depend on that commitment. Each day’s headlines tell us, with renewed urgency, that this is so.