In a legislative session supposedly dedicated to fiscal matters but overtaken by distracting battles over social issues, Senate Bill 156 by state Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, stood out as particularly incendiary.
The bill, which called for banning transgender girls and women from participating in competitive school athletics that match their gender identity, was mean-spirited, potentially harmful to the state’s viability as a venue for major collegiate sporting events, and divisive simply for the sake of being divisive.
"We should be looking for more ways to unite rather than divide our citizens," Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote as he issued a well-earned veto.
We applaud the governor’s decision to stand up for kids whose lives are tough enough already. As Edwards wrote, the proposed ban "would make life more difficult for transgender children, who are some of the most vulnerable Louisianans when it comes to mental health."
Adoption of the bill also would have posed economic challenges, particularly in competition to host events such as basketball’s Final Four, which is scheduled to be held in New Orleans next year. As proposals like SB 156 gained traction in conservative states around the country, the NCAA issued fair warning that legislative actions could impact its site selection decisions.
“The NCAA has a long-standing policy that provides a more inclusive path for transgender participation in college sports,” it said in an April statement. “When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy and free of discrimination should be selected. We will continue to closely monitor these situations to determine whether NCAA championships can be conducted in ways that are welcoming and respectful of all participants.”
And there’s no evidence that there’s a problem to be solved at all. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association already requires student athletes to compete “in the gender of their birth certificate unless they have undergone sex reassignment.”
As Edwards wrote, "even the author of the bill acknowledged throughout the legislative session that there wasn’t a single case where this was an issue."
The governor’s veto last week was greeted with widespread hyperventilating, but don’t confuse that with surprise. There had been no suspense over his intentions, which he stated clearly at the session’s outset.
And yet the culture warriors are trying to keep the fight alive, even urging lawmakers to gather again to attempt to override the veto, something that has never happened in modern Louisiana history.
They are holding themselves out as protectors of the state’s girls from unfair competition, even as they fall back on simplistic, outdated rhetoric about gender. Attorney General Jeff Landry claimed, disingenuously, that the veto showed the governor’s disrespect for women, and urged lawmakers to override. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said he’s in favor of an override session, although Senate President Page Cortez, D-Lafayette, has kept quiet, leaving the prospect in doubt.
We hope his reticence is a sign that reason, kindness, and practicality will ultimately prevail.
“Discrimination is not a Louisiana value,” Edwards wrote when he refused to sign the bill into law. If his veto stands, it will help show the state’s most vulnerable kids, as well as the outside world, that he’s right.