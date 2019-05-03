ACA.stlandrychurch.005.041519
At the Little Zion Baptist Church in Opelousas, La. church members pray during the joint church service for congregations of churches that were recently burned on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

 Robin May Photography

The visit of Vice President Mike Pence to St. Landry Parish is a welcome statement of national leadership about the trauma inflicted by the arson of three African-American churches.

The nation and world have seen too many outrages against worshippers in their churches, as well as shootings in synagogues and mosques.

That the vice president is coming to support the Louisiana congregations is another valuable statement of support and solidarity against extremism and violence.

Thank you, Mr. Vice President.

