The visit of Vice President Mike Pence to St. Landry Parish is a welcome statement of national leadership about the trauma inflicted by the arson of three African-American churches.

The nation and world have seen too many outrages against worshippers in their churches, as well as shootings in synagogues and mosques.

That the vice president is coming to support the Louisiana congregations is another valuable statement of support and solidarity against extremism and violence.

Thank you, Mr. Vice President.