For all of our sakes, Louisiana legislators, please focus on facts and truth.
At a time when our state’s health should be at the highest priority, we need to agree on basic facts and truths. We shouldn’t have legislators questioning whether the COVID-19 global pandemic is real, spewing false claims about the virus and questioning whether vaccines are safe. It’s behavior like this that continues to cause us to lag behind as government leaders and health experts work feverishly to reduce virus-related illnesses and to eliminate coronavirus-related deaths.
As a House committee considered measures dealing with civil liability and vaccine mandates, an angry and emotional discourse erupted among legislators and citizens.
Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, took issue with comments by Angelle Bradford, a New Orleans cardiovascular physiology student who was testifying about the science behind the vaccines. Amedee claimed that kind of information is “slanted and propagandized.”
Martha Huckabay, who said she had COVID-19 twice, said she is not an “anti-vaxxer” but doesn’t want to be told she must get vaccinated and she doesn’t want to be forced to wear a mask in stores. Huckabay heads a Republican women’s group in New Orleans, and she said she’s been thrown out of stores for not wearing a mask. Rep. Valarie Hodges, a Denham Springs Republican, based her concerns about required vaccine proof on a doctor who is a friend of her doctor’s. She said the physician has been telling patients to avoid the vaccine because they might get “very very sick and possibly die from it.”
State Rep. Robby Carter didn’t go to the State Capitol for part of last year to reduce his chances of catching COVID-19 after getting a kidney transplant. The Amite Democrat told one woman who was testifying against the vaccines that getting vaccinated is part of getting the state back to a pre-pandemic normal. That prompted the woman to respond, "It’s my body, my right. And I have the right to say no.”
House Bill 103, sponsored by Republican Oil City Rep. Danny McCormick, would shield people from civil liability if they refused to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for employees or customers of a business and bar the government from withholding a permit or business license because a company refused to mandate the vaccine. House Bill 498, sponsored by Gonzales Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, would prohibit COVID-19 or SARS vaccine status from being used to determine whether a person can participate in public hearings, get permits or licenses and participate in government programs, among other things.
After the anger and outrage, the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure moved the two bills to the full House for consideration. Both measures are based on fear, not facts. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health have researched, studied and tested the COVID-19 virus and the vaccines and determined that they are a safe and effective way to protect us and to help us avoid severe COVID cases.
More than 587,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, including 10,500 in Louisiana. Vaccines have been researched, studied and proven to be effective. Let’s not kid ourselves about whether the virus is real and whether vaccines are safe.