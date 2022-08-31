From the earliest times, mankind has looked to the skies, bright and, it was thought, fraught with meaning. That is one of the reasons why the two large mounds of earth on LSU’s campus near Tiger Stadium are special.
According to a study published by the American Journal of Science, the mounds were begun as early as 11,000 years ago. That they may be that old is somewhat debated, but the study led by LSU professor emeritus Brooks Ellwood relies on radiocarbon dating to confirm the age of the mounds.
And because the ancients looked to the skies, there may be a hint of a reason — hitherto unknown — about why the mounds were built: Crests of both mounds are aligned about 8.5 degrees east of true north, according to LSU astronomer and study co-author Geoffrey Clayton.
About 6,000 years ago, Clayton said, the red giant star Arcturus rose about 8.5 degrees east of north and likely aligned along the crests of both mounds. Arcturus is one of the brightest stars that can be seen from Earth.
It's possible that was a motivation for the mounds but “we just don’t know. We don’t know much about these people who built these mounds and what their culture was.”
But older than the Pyramids and Stonehenge, older than the preserved Poverty Point World Heritage Site in north Louisiana, they are one of LSU's, and America's, treasures and must be preserved.
Amazing.