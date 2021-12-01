Success and service mark Acadian Ambulance’s half-century in business.
The numbers — 50, 2, 8, 5,000 and 652 — provide overwhelming testimony to Acadian's story of business success.
The company, co-founded in Lafayette by Richard Zuschlag, marked 50 years in business in 2021.
From two ambulances and eight medics at the company’s founding on Sept. 1, 1971, Acadian has grown to 5,000 employees and 652 ambulances a half-century later.
But here’s another number — 12 million — and it speaks to more than a bottom line. That’s how many patients Acadian has transported since its founding, and it provides witness to the service extended to Acadian’s customers over generations.
Acadian operates well beyond Lafayette’s parish lines these days. It also serves people in Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee as well as Louisiana. From its early history, Acadian has set benchmarks and provided good example about how an ambulance company should serve communities.
“Since 1971, you’ve never shut your doors, dimmed the lights or unplugged the phone, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a webcast celebration last week. “That’s a story, that’s a legacy, that’s Acadian.”
Small wonder, then, that Acadian, employee-owned since 1993, continued to grow from its initial service area of 279 square miles to 57,000. In part, that’s because of the leadership of Zuschlag, one of the company’s original ambulance drivers.
Acadian was due to celebrate 50 years in style on Sept. 1, its birthdate. But the delta variant scratched the in-person fete and Hurricane Ida, which arrived in time for what might have been a party, instead sent Acadian first-responders scurrying to Louisiana’s coast to do what they do best — save lives and help others.