It was no easy thing for Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to walk into a room of skeptical reporters and tell folks he's got an alcohol problem. But he did it Monday.
That was a big step under tough circumstances — cameras were rolling — but if he’s going to get about the business of staying sober, he needed to be frank. Yes, he had admitted his problem by way of written disclosure after he temporarily left his job three weeks ago to dry out at a clinic. To his credit, he did not suggest that three weeks of treatment would cure what ails him.
Much of what he said in a 12-minute, livestreamed meeting with the City Hall press corps likely resonated with Lafayette people. Many families fight this battle. At times, he sparred with the gathered press, so he might be feeling better; he does that a lot.
“Alcohol is a big part of our life” in Louisiana, he said. It’s a “prevalent disease.” “It can be an issue we do not recognize until it is too late.” All true.
Of his three-week treatment, he said, it was a foundation of a lifetime plan but no cure. There is no cure. It’s a daily battle with high stakes.
People of good will should wish him the best in this fight.