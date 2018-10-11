When Rachel Carson warned about the dangers of DDT in a book called “Silent Spring” in 1962, industry leaders dismissed her worries about the popular pesticide as alarmist and unsubstantiated.
But in Louisiana, there was clear and undeniable evidence of DDT’s destruction of the state’s iconic bird, the Brown Pelican. The chemical was causing the birds to produce eggs with overly thin shells, drastically impairing their ability to reproduce. The birds’ populations plummeted, and along its coast, the Pelican State was Pelican-less.
Reacting to public pressure from Carson’s findings, federal officials banned DDT. In 1968, Louisiana wildlife experts imported brown pelicans from Florida to sustain the species locally.
Thanks to those efforts, Louisiana’s brown pelicans rebounded, a landmark that’s being celebrated this year on the 50th anniversary of the repopulation program.
Today, the brown pelican faces new challenges as its habitat is threatened by coastal erosion and climate change. Now, as then, those who find it more convenient to deny scientific data are dismissing climate change as a hoax.
Louisiana’s experience with brown pelicans reminds us that nature is resilient, but it needs help to thrive. Ignoring basic realities about human impacts on the environment isn’t sustainable.
The late Carson, were she still around, would surely tell us that again.