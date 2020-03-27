Gov. John Bel Edwards has put our state on a stay-safe, stay-home, shelter-in-place order and many of us are cooperating. A lot of our workplaces are closed for normal operations, and most workers who can are working remotely. We’ve been told not to go out unless we have to — unless we’re going to the grocery store.
That means grocery store employees are working.
Some of us are great grocery store shoppers. You think ahead, make lists, know when certain items are on sale and even gather coupons. Others mean to plan but grocery store trips become random. A list is made in our minds, and we go to grab the one or two things we “need” and come out with a few more items.
These days a lot of trips to the grocery store are a chance to get out of a single room or a home, an opportunity to see people outside of our family and close friend orbit and a chance to feel human again. But if these stores weren’t open and if the store workers weren’t working we wouldn’t have any cheese, fruit, meats and vegetables to purchase.
The National Grocers Association represents a lot of retail and wholesale grocers as well as distributors, manufacturers and suppliers. They have been using the #SuperMarketsHeroes hashtag on social media, promoting their members and the workers who make the grocery business go. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union represents a lot of grocery store employees, and they are closely monitoring the situation. A number of nonunion grocery store workers carry on their tasks working for small and large grocers.
These workers are leaving home and going to work, taking the risk that we customers have been vigilant with washing our hands and careful with our home surfaces. Many of them can’t help but touch things that might carry the virus, including grocery store bags, baskets and boxes as well as cash registers and shelves.
Unfortunately, there have been reports of grocery store workers coming down with COVID-19 after working in stores in Colorado, New York and Washington state. We don’t know of any grocery store workers who have been infected in Louisiana, and we hope that doesn’t change.
For those of us who depend on grocers to have the goods we need to make our own meals and to provide some prepared dishes such as turtle soup and grits and grillades, catfish and fries, hummus and pita, locally caught seafood of many kinds and dried goods we need, we say thank you.