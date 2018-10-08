President Donald Trump's strength in business was branding, and it's a truism that shrewd labeling can stretch to cover deficiencies in the product itself.
Will that work with NAFTA 2.0, now being reimagined as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement?
As The Wall Street Journal editorially sighed, this could have been a lot worse.
With Louisiana a major trading state, with vast interests in the export and import of energy, petrochemicals and farm products of all kinds, free trade is vital to our future. Trump's relentless anti-foreigner rhetoric was not welcome, nor his appointment of combative protectionist Robert Lighthizer as U.S. trade representative; we still don't know whether tariff wars with China will escalate.
Some GOP leaders were quick to praise the president for political reasons, but we believe that the new agreement should be critically assessed, particularly by Louisiana's delegation in Congress. The jobs and wealth of Louisiana's key industries are at stake.
Still, with leaders in both Mexico and Canada having good political reasons of their own to avoid a fight to the finish, the agreement was signed. This does preserve the world's largest trading bloc with generally stronger terms for intellectual property and thus e-commerce.
NAFTA was brokered during the beginning of that new business. An update is likely good news, and the specific terms — trade negotiations, whatever the president says, are slow-moving affairs — appear to be more in line with former President Barack Obama's proposed trade deals that Trump rejected out of hand.
Duncan Wood, director of the Mexican Institute at the Wilson Center think tank, told The Associated Press that he doubts the new NAFTA will do much to reduce America's trade deficit with Mexico ($69 billion last year) or to shift investment bound for Mexico to the United States. And, he suggested, any gains for the United States have come at a cost.
"What was lost along the way here," Wood said, "was political goodwill on the part of Mexico and Canada. It's been a bruising period."
Yes, and abusing our closest neighbors and among our best friends in the world is no good way for America to do business. But we're with the Journal on this one; it could have been a lot worse.