The house floats will be back in 2022, the start-up krewe that launched the phenomenon last year recently announced. That’s a good thing.
Even better would be for the joyfully creative home displays, which helped spread out the usual packed crowds during the raging coronavirus pandemic, to become just the latest entry on the long list of New Orleans Carnival traditions.
Will parades be back come February, now that the vaccines are out and the delta wave is waning? Signs are promising, riders are getting ready and krewes are in full-steam-ahead mode.
The final decision, though, rests with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who made it clear during a recent Mardi Gras Advisory Committee meeting that she wanted no repeat of 2020, when it became obvious only in hindsight that inviting the world to a big, crowded party wasn’t the best idea.
Back then Cantrell could say, with all credibility, that she didn’t know any better. Not this time.
And so we expect and encourage her to make the call with an abundance of caution in mind, and as much hard evidence as city health officials can gather.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure that Carnival happens,” she said, but this time “without any regrets at all.”
That’s why many more eyes than usual will be on the Krewe of Boo Halloween parade, set to roll on Oct. 23.
This year’s parade will be something of a dry run. The city is mandating that all participants be vaccinated or show a recent negative coronavirus test (Cantrell has already urged Carnival krewe captains to encourage riders to get their shots). City Health Director Jennifer Avegno will track participants after the parade and survey the crowd to see how things went.
“It’s a great opportunity to kick off our guidelines,” Cantrell said. The goal, she added, is to establish “measures we can live with, and, at the end of the day, live after.”
Among the additional measures under consideration for Carnival season are COVID protocols for visitors, the mayor said, “because we’re opening ourselves up to the world.” That sounds complicated, but we like the idea.
If all goes well with Krewe of Boo and COVID-19 doesn’t surge again come winter — booster shots and vaccines for children expected to come on line should help — hopes are high things will proceed as planned.
It won’t be just a public health decision, but also an economic one. The city’s tourism-based businesses need the sort of strong season that delta’s unwelcome arrival dashed for the fall. And staging a Carnival that’s somewhat like normal, even one with restrictions and rules that would have been unimaginable two years ago, would do wonders for the city’s psyche.
If all the external factors line up, we’re pulling for Cantrell to find her way to “yes” on something like a traditional Mardi Gras for those ready to party responsibly.
Mardi Gras, of course, is not limited to New Orleans. But cities across Louisiana may well be looking at Cantrell's decisions to inform their own plans for 2022.
And for celebrants still feeling like they need a little more social distance than the parade route can offer, they’ll have the new option of checking out the house floats in neighborhoods all over town, and beyond. As those who regularly partake know — and as visitors often happily discover — there’s no one way to celebrate the season.
For Carnival 2022, all we ask is that the city celebrates with safety in mind.