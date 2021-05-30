We’re generally skeptical of Louisiana’s reliance on government giveaways to attract business. Many lawmakers claim to be too, and attribute the state’s higher-than-necessary tax rates to Louisiana's historic generosity with exemptions.
We’re also suspicious of restricting access to public information that enables citizens to examine how government operates and decide for themselves whether they like what they see. In the case of the large programs run through the state Department of Economic Development, the key question is whether taxpayers are getting a suitable return on their investment. And one way to determine that is to examine whether the companies that benefit from public largesse are creating well-paying jobs, and to see who they hire in the first place.
That’s why we urge lawmakers to reject House Bill 456, sponsored by state Reps. Rick Edmonds and Paula Davis, both R-Baton Rouge, and backed by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. The bill would shield information on forms required by the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, the Louisiana Quality Jobs Program, the Louisiana Enterprise Zone Program, and the Retention and Modernization Tax Credit. Specifically, it would allow the redaction of information about people hired to work for businesses that receive public backing.
Supporters say they’re out to protect employees’ privacy, and note that those hired are not party to any agreement between their employers and the state. We understand that some information should be protected, and indeed, much that is specified in the bill already is, including employees’ Social Security number and tax information.
But the bill also proposes to shield information such as employees’ names, their job titles and individual wages. We think this goes too far.
Proponents also say the bill would protect companies’ ability to be competitive. But that argument rings hollow when government incentives, by definition, give recipients a leg up.
"This bill isn’t about protecting the little guy,” state Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, said before the House approved it and sent it to the Senate, where it awaits action. “It’s only about masking these issues for the big companies."
A broader version of the proposal failed to win approval last year; this bill is more narrowly tailored, and therefore somewhat improved.
It’s still a solution to a problem that we don’t think exists — and that certainly doesn’t justify hiding information that the public has every right to see.