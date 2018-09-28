As the longtime spouse of Democratic political consultant James Carville, conservative Mary Matalin, who's also a veteran of the campaign trail, is accustomed to odd-couple pairings.

That kind of culture clash was evident Friday when Matalin spoke to a Baton Rouge gathering of public radio supporters, a constituency that trends left. What happened next says much about the partisan divide now sweeping the country — and suggested a bit of hope for common ground.

Appearing before the annual Founders Luncheon for public radio station WRKF, Matalin lamented the way Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been treated by his critics during the confirmation process. Matalin expressed sympathy for Christine Blasey Ford, who’s accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, but outlined her doubts that Kavanaugh, whom she counts as a friend, was the culprit.

“There is no way for society to have a peaceful existence without a presumption of innocence,” Matalin told listeners. Matalin characterized the treatment of Kavanaugh as “evil” and predicted the backlash against this week’s phase of the confirmation process would help Republicans in the coming midterm elections.

Matalin’s comments prompted one audience member to rise from her seat for a rebuttal. “I believe her,” she shouted, referring to Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

“I did not attack her,” Matalin responded, arguing that Americans can have sympathy for Ford while still believing Kavanaugh’s assertion of innocence.

Matalin finished her remarks by thanking her heckler for expressing her views. That helped defuse a difficult situation and pointed to the principle that people can disagree agreeably — a notion not very much in fashion these days.

Fans of public radio, which is supposed to be an open forum for civil discourse, should be the biggest champions of the idea that an invited speaker at a community event be allowed to voice her opinion without being shouted down.

“The culture of democracy requires virtue,” Matalin said. Surely the biggest virtue of a free people has to be tolerance of views that aren’t our own.