Rising 22 floors above the Lake Charles waterfront, the vacant, boarded-up Capitol One Tower is more than merely symbolic of the region’s devastation by hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020.
It's also, in the eyes of the city government, a public nuisance and a potential liability of $20 million or more if it is abandoned in the legal dispute between the building’s owners and insurers.
That last part also symbolizes what is commonplace in southwestern Louisiana after its devastating series of storms and floods: battles with insurance companies.
Many families felt let down by insurers when they were unable to rebuild their homes. And the city of Lake Charles believes it should have a seat at the legal table over resolution of the Capitol One Tower dispute.
While the two sides argue over the costs of rebuilding — if that happens at all — on June 15, the City Council declared the tower blighted property. The city also asked to be added as a party to the ongoing legal fight, a request that was granted by District Judge Robert L. Wyatt on Monday.
This is a welcome step. Yes, the lawsuit is between a private property owner and insurer, but there are times when a building has been so dilapidated for so long that government needs to be able to push proceedings to a resolution. People and businesses flooded in hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005 will be familiar with those problems.
The landmark tower was originally the Calcasieu-Marine bank, a name associated with the Burton family, whose philanthropy is well-known in the region. Sadly, these days its physical presence — or blighted eminence — makes it a hindrance to recovery from one of the worst hurricanes in America’s history.