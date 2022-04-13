Under the NBA’s new play-in tournament format, the New Orleans Pelicans are guaranteed just one postseason appearance, Wednesday’s win-or-go-home game versus the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center.
But no matter what happens, we’re ready to declare the 2021-2022 season an unlikely success.
No Zion Williamson, or Anthony Davis, or Chris Paul? No problem, not for this plucky squad.
Despite a string of setbacks both long-term and short — Paul’s and then Davis’ departures for greener pastures, the failed Stan Van Gundy experiment, a foot injury that kept Williamson off the court all season — this year’s Pelicans brought confidence and fun back to the arena.
With forward Brandon Ingram, an All-Star in his own right, plus big men Jonas Valanciunas and the emerging Jaxson Hayes, veteran guard and key mid-season acquisition CJ McCollum and a trio of high-energy rookies — and under the positive stewardship of rookie head coach Willie Green — the Pels fought back from a miserable 1-12 start to finish ninth in the Western Conference.
That was good enough to secure home court advantage Wednesday, and, as lagniappe, to give the team the satisfaction of having helped eliminate Davis and his fellow Lakers from postseason play.
Granted, “We’re number nine” doesn’t have much of a ring to it, but there’s a feeling that even better times lie ahead, hopefully with Williamson healthy and back in the mix.
It’s been a while since basketball fans around here have this much reason to feel optimistic.
Let’s hope that this time, it sticks.