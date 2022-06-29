Rarely has there been such a dramatic change in law as the U.S. Supreme Court overruling the nearly 50-year-old precedent of Roe v. Wade.
We don’t pretend to know how to bridge the chasm between those who celebrate and those who protest the now-famous Dobbs decision, and we understand that it is not likely bridgeable.
Yet we’re faced with a new reality that is more complicated than the legal and political drama might suggest. And even amid the deep division, Louisiana needs to find a way to respond humanely and sensibly — and perhaps, in that, even find some common ground.
Abortion is now in the hands of state legislators, many of whom in Louisiana voted over years to create ever-more complete bans on all such procedures. Inevitably, abortion clinics and others filed suit over the “trigger” law of 2006 banning abortion in the state automatically with the end of Roe. Whatever the course of litigation, here or elsewhere in the country, the important questions involve looking forward to the post-Roe future.
We see little appetite for abortion rights among most Louisiana legislators or Gov. John Bel Edwards; the Democratic governor is opposed to abortion and the majority Republicans in the Legislature, plus quite a few Democrats, applauded the ruling by five Republican-appointed justices.
But even in the flush of an extraordinary political victory, anti-abortion leaders from across the spectrum noted that much work remains to be done for the health of mothers and their young in Louisiana.
“Being pro-life means more than just being against abortion,” Edwards said. “It means providing the necessary resources and implementing policies that provide real options and not just lip service to the children, women, and families we are blessed to serve.”
Democratic state Sen. Katrina Jackson of Monroe, a leading abortion opponent, tweeted about advocating for women and children “from the womb to the tomb.”
And Gene Mills, president of the Louisiana Family Forum and a powerful figure on the right, said that our state’s “post-Roe prohibition on abortion will only be eclipsed by an authentic respect-life ethic.”
We say “amen” to those sentiments and hope to see a way forward for our state to unite around practical steps, even as debate over the Roe decision plays out.
Not least, that requires a new commitment to age-appropriate sex education in schools, including real access to information on avoiding unwanted pregnancy. It also means looking at strengthening private social services and the public safety net for people who face enormous financial obstacles to raising children, or more children — an area in which some of the most anti-abortion states, including ours, are also the stingiest.
And above all, it calls for the Legislature to revisit its refusal to create exceptions for victims of rape and incest.
We have always been concerned by some lawmakers' rather cavalier attitude toward the difficult cases that arise — and will arise with a vengeance, once abortion is completely banned. This is no longer a theoretical issue; for years, legislators could vote for sweeping abortion bans knowing that federal courts would prevent their enactment. That backstop no longer exists.
Further, rape and incest exceptions, although opposed by Louisiana Right-to-Life this year in the Legislature, would be consistent with the anti-abortion views of many Republicans. That a woman — or child — should be victimized twice, once by her attacker and then again by the state ordering her to take the pregnancy to term, is not going to be popular, even here.
Yes, the court has ruled. But the debate over Louisiana’s approach to the difficult problems raised by a complete abortion ban has never been more urgent.