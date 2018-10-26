The grisly case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi underscores the importance of America’s energy independence, a national priority in which Louisiana obviously has a central role.

After days of dodging, the Saudi government has now admitted that Khashoggi, a frequent critic of the Saudi regime, was killed while visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. The Saudis are now blaming the murder on rogue actors, a defense that doesn’t hold water.

U.S. ties with Saudi Arabia involve a number of shared interests, including America’s dependence for many years on the country’s oil supply. But thanks to advances in oil extraction such as fracking, America is pretty much the global king of oil production these days. Increasing use of natural gas has been a plus for America’s energy independence, too. Louisiana, a huge energy supply corridor, is a linchpin of America’s energy dominance.

Although we can’t disregard Saudi Arabia as a strategic ally, its shameful human rights record makes us glad we don’t need the kingdom’s oil. For that, the rest of America should thank Louisiana.