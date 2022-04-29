The vision of revitalized lakes in the heart of Baton Rouge has focused most on increased recreation — boating and walking tracks, the scenic views in the area of the LSU campus and City Park.
But one reason that state and federal funding is available is the potential to improve flood protection near the two large and four smaller lakes.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, standing on the shore of University Lake, announced that the project's first phase is now fully funded after the Louisiana Watershed Initiative contributed $10 million for mitigation through federal Community Development Block Grants.
Once the unsightly process of dredging and deepening is done, the scenic views will be the obvious result. But the mitigation funding will provide its goal, improved flood protection.
The governor and a slew of leaders from the city and from the university said the project will improve the hydrology of the lakes and allow them to hold more water in heavy rain events.
That is more important than ever, in Baton Rouge and everywhere in Louisiana. The historic 2016 subtropical rain event inundated much of the region. More flooding has occurred since.
The project was inspired by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation for the group’s 50th anniversary. BRAF funded the initial planning.
Other sources have been cobbled together for the first phase to be completed by the end of next year. But the mitigation funding is a capstone financially, and supports the kind of project objective — better living with water — that Louisiana needs more of.