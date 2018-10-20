Emma Nichols, 1, and Gabriel Gonsoland, 1, play on the carpet in their classroom at Hoffman Early Education Center in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Hoffman Early Education Center has two classrooms dedicated to City Seats, a pilot program funded by the city for early education seats in New Orleans. City officials and advocates are asking for $1.5 million from Orleans Parish School Board and $1.5 million from the city to fund more early education seats in in day cares and preschools.