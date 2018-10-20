In the same week that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced her new violence reduction strategy, The Advocate published another story about efforts to boost access to child care in the city.
While those policy initiatives are proceeding along different tracks, they’re ultimately connected, of course. Anything we can do to better nurture youngsters in their early years is going to help them make better choices later on, making it more likely that they will succeed in school and stay out of trouble. That’s a big reason why access to quality child care is critically important to the city’s future and should also concern those of us who don’t have young children in need of such care.
Even parents who can afford decent child care can attest to how costly it is. For the working poor, the financial challenges of day care are often insurmountable.
It’s axiomatic that the best path out of poverty is a full-time job. But for parents, seeking — and trying to keep — those jobs, finding affordable child care is a tall order. The numbers in New Orleans are daunting.
Here's how $1.5 million request can continue boosting early childhood education in New Orleans, advocates say
City Councilman Jason Williams, who serves on the Orleans Parish School Board’s working group on early childhood education, has asked the School Board to provide $1.5 million for early childhood education starting next year. He has also asked Cantrell’s administration to double the city’s funding for such programs to $1.5 million this year. That seems like a big financial commitment from local government, but it’s far outweighed by the needs for such services. Existing programs have left some 10,000 at-risk children in the city without access to child care. By one estimate, more than $200 million would be needed to provide a day care slot for every at-risk child under the age of 4 in New Orleans.
Given the need, public funding for day care from local government has been a relative drop in the bucket. But since day care funding for the working poor has historically come from state and federal coffers, the growing willingness of local leaders to invest reducing the waiting lists for day care is encouraging.
We don’t expect a complete solution anytime soon, but even modest steps can help. Given the stakes, any help in promoting good outcomes for the city’s most challenged children is welcome.