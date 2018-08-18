The Lake Wobegon Association of Louisiana school superintendents is in full cry. It appears — based on a scale that reflects real progress of students — not every Louisiana public school is really above average. The superintendents are worried because school performance scores are now based on a more demanding formula, meaning letter grades assigned to gauge school quality are likely to drop.
From the public relations spin coming from associations of superintendents and school boards, the trauma of going from A to B, or C to D, is so great that full-scale bureaucratic therapeutics should be applied.
The Legislature, ever-sensitive to the whining of the education establishment, wants to confuse parents and taxpayers by applying to schools two letter grades, one based on the old formula for school performance and one on the new.
The new is based on more rigorous academic standards, what students should learn in what grades. The tougher standards are closer to what students in most other states learn. School performance scores, including test results, used to be based on a “basic” standard for what students learn; the new goal is for schools to average “mastery” by 2025 for schools to earn an A.
The requirement is phased in, though, and hasn’t been applied until now for various reasons, including the floods of 2016 and a desire to soothe superintendents and school board members worried about their jobs.
There’s no question this is a steeper standard. But it is more comparable to what the other states in the Union require of their children.
And it is only common sense that Louisiana’s parents and taxpayers want to get our schools off the bottom of national assessments of educational progress.
Officialdom should calm down. Some superintendents, such as Hollis Milton of West Feliciana, take that more sensible approach and say the focus should be on the students improving their skills.
Jim Garvey, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Texas, Florida and other states have used tougher standards to grade schools than Louisiana.”The people who are afraid of their letter grades going down, I think they are focusing on the wrong thing,” said Garvey, an attorney who lives in Metairie. “What we need to do is decide which schools are really B's and which schools are really C's and focus on getting those to A's,” he said. “We are not trying to play a game of gotcha.” He is exactly right, and school grades should not be inflated any more than students’ grades in a classroom should be.
We believe parents and taxpayers will be happier if a school is teaching to a national standard, rather than getting an A for political scorekeepers’ sakes.