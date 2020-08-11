In recent years, government in Mandeville has been marked by infighting, often between term-limited Mayor Donald Villere and the City Council. Villere’s successor will be tasked with returning a sense of civility to the process, as well as overseeing development, flood control and other quality-of-life priorities. We think Lauré Sica is candidate who’s best positioned to do all these things.
Sica, a business owner with a law degree, is a first-term at-large council member. She has a record of leadership on issues important to the north shore community. She worked to update the city’s outdated animal cruelty ordinance and to reduce the density of the controversial Port Marigny development. She created a coastal erosion committee to address chronic flooding. And she was a driving force behind allowing the council to reduce the mayor’s salary, a proposition that voters approved by more than 2-1 at the ballot box.
Perhaps most importantly in the current political environment, Sica brings a spirit of cooperation to her work in the public sphere. Mandeville city government isn’t the only place that could use more of that.