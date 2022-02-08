Oscar Wilde knew a great deal about writing, which is why his plays are still performed, but in life, he also knew a bit about two other subjects, sin and stupidity. One of his quips was that there is no sin except stupidity.
While we are aghast at the official blessing of the national Republican Party for violence on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol — in the form of the Republican National Committee's censure of two House members who joined the Congressional panel investigating the attack — this is more than just a case of political fervor run amok, in defiance of truth. It is a colossal sin of stupidity.
First, the facts. The mob incited to riot by then-President Donald Trump represents everything that the Republican Party used to stand against.
Americans everywhere should wonder why the party that formerly stood for obedience to law, personal responsibility, and respect for law enforcement should so tarnish its brand over an event that is more than a year old. Calling the investigation of Jan. 6 a case of suppressing "legitimate political discourse" is to portray the criminals as victims.
Perhaps the targets of this latest nonsense, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, are flashpoints for partisans of Trump. We think, as former GOP nominee and current U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said of the censure, that the two deserve honor for sticking to their convictions.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy chimed in, too: "The RNC is censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger because they are trying to find out what happened on January 6th — HUH?" We wish more Republican elected officials, including Cassidy's Louisiana colleagues in Congress, joined him in pushing back.
Words have consequences. The RNC censured the representatives by voice vote, so that members aren’t taking responsibility individually for the lie.
But if the definition of sin is stupidity, the RNC’s decision to portray a violent and extremist mob as patriots is profoundly politically sinful. It ties the party, and its millions of honorable activists, to violent actions of a few, incited to riot by Trump and his aides; if left alone the American people would probably eventually move on to other subjects.
Stupid. Oscar-level stupid.