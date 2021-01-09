For us, the Jan. 20 inauguration of a new president of the United States cannot come soon enough.
But it’s a mistake to pursue removal of the current president, even after Donald J. Trump’s actions this week forfeited him the confidence and respect of the nation.
It’s just two weeks.
We agree with calls from many conservatives as well as liberals that the president could contribute to national healing by resigning. But say what you will about Trump, he's a combatant. He won't resign. And removal is not realistic.
The United States Constitution was amended in the 1960s to allow removal of a president unable to discharge the office. It is a complicated multi-step process, as it must be, because such a step is — just like the failed effort on Wednesday to deny the results of November’s election — an abridgment of the will of the nation.
The process is so complex it has never been used. It won’t be in time to make a difference in Trump’s case. And should it be used? We don’t see it as a practical step. For one thing, lawyers will run up big bills over the question of whether he’s deranged or merely, but profoundly, unwise.
In either case, the damage that he can do is limited during his remaining days in office.
We also question whether impeachment — again — is a reasonable response to Trump’s misjudgments. Once again, it’s just until Jan. 20.
And what does that kind of consuming political debate get us? A removed president cannot run again. And the argument seems to be that Trump’s supporters are so committed that he will be a plausible threat to become president once more. He did in fact increase his vote in 2020 over 2016, just not enough to win.
A few years ago, most people would say that a man in his late 70s wouldn’t be a plausible candidate. One Joe Biden of Delaware has shown that age is just a number.
Perhaps we’re wrong but we cannot believe that the tragic images of the Capitol overrun by a Trump-incited mob will be forgotten, and that the instigator of that riot will be a candidate with a realistic chance of winning high office — in fact, any office — ever again.
In any case, Democrats pushing for the president’s removal should be thinking about the future. To act on inflamed public opinion right now, entangling the nation’s recovery from these events in a political tangle, erodes what we see Biden as trying to do: restoration.
That is not just a matter of fixing the glass in windows and picking up the trashed files in the offices of the Capitol. We think that Biden means what he says, that he wants a government that acts effectively but responsibly, that deliberates and does not run off half-cocked into the Twitterverse every day in the early hours.
Calls for impeachment and removal play to angry Democrats, and the millions of others who ought to be angry at what Trump wrought this week. But that’s not good clock management this late in the fourth quarter of Trump’s term.