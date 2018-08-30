Slidell work release on Production Drive houses 172 inmates who are nearing the end of their sentences. They work in jobs in the community and sleep at the facility, which is currently being operated by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The facility was run by a private operator for three years, beginning in July 2013. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office under then-Sheriff Jack Strain, spent nearly $500,000 on renvotions, including adding a much larger, more modern kitchen. Photo taken in Slidell, La. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016.