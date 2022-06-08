Seemingly ceaseless Lafayette Public Library culture wars have taken on another twist, with a librarian’s instruction that book displays in the central library downtown and system branches will now and forevermore focus on materials that appeal to library patrons as a whole, not to individual segments of the library’s readership. On its face, the decision seems fair to everyone, but serves nobody well.
The new policy means Pride Month, intended every June for focus on Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender and Queer Pride, will not be marked by library displays meant to draw in readers to myriad LGBTQ topics. To the wider good, LGBTQ materials will remain on library shelves and within reach of people who want to access them.
In revealing his decision, Librarian Danny Gillane said the library system won’t mark with book displays any other celebratory stops along the calendar — not Black History Month, not Women’s History Month and not even events about Native American and Cajun and Creole history — that focus on any one part of the population. Those individual areas of interest represent interests of most of Lafayette’s population.
The decision was not met with universal approval. One critic called it a “ridiculous” stance for a library, another belittled it as “viewpoint discrimination.” Newsweek ran a story about Gillane’s decision last week. Word gets around.
But Gillane said his decision was not made to shortchange minority populations with diminished attention or a dimmed spotlight at the library but to promote peace at a library system that seeks to serve everyone. Nonetheless, there is a sense of weariness in the new policy.
Sadly, Gillane said, focusing on books that have an LGBTQ emphasis in a display too often encourages other library patrons to challenge whether the books even belong in the library. The library has been beset with challenges to LGBTQ materials in recent months and Gillane seems to want to turn down the heat.
“I wish that people would be able to tolerate anything they don’t like,” Gillane said of library offerings. Lately, he said, “it feels like everything that comes up is a fight. I’m not going to fight.”
That’s how it can be, though, when communities take up “culture wars.” There are fights, which is where the Lafayette library has spent much time and effort in recent years, although most patrons worry about what they themselves are reading, not what the next person is reading.
A spirit of free intellectual inquiry has been shaken in recent years with public disputes in Lafayette over presentation and availability of some specific content at the library, including LGBTQ programs and titles. Other disputes have centered on subjects like race and voting rights.
“We want to take the spotlight away from anything political and focus on what the library does best: providing programs and services to everyone in Lafayette Parish,” Gillane said.
Gillane said instead of Pride Month displays in June, library displays will focus on Summer Reading. The policy may quell the continuing hot-button fight over LGBTQ books, materials and programs but at what cost? At tamping down interest in civil rights? Subduing pride in Cajun and Creole heritage? Ignoring women’s issues or Hispanic culture?
The culture wars now being waged at the library were ratcheted up — intentionally — by city leaders who made ill-considered, ultra-conservative appointments to the Library Board of Control. Those appointments were made to reflect one side of the issue in cultural spats — at great cost to the whole.
Social issues like what’s offered at the library demand reasoned, respectful debate. Bury such disputes, and they’ll just smolder underground.