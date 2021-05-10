From presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden on down, America’s leaders learned about masking the hard way — when there weren’t nearly enough masks to go around.
Domestic manufacture of personal protective equipment is a national priority ever since the arrival of the novel coronavirus to our shores.
Acadiana is here to help.
Ochsner Health and an Alabama company announced two manufacturing facilities near Lafayette will manufacture personal protective equipment and provide 1,221 jobs for the region.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials expressed appreciation for the economic impact of major manufacturers like this: The $150 million investment will include construction of a 400,000-square-foot facility in the Spanish Trail industrial park in St. Martin Parish and retrofitting the 80,000-square-foot former Weatherford International facility in Broussard.
Edwards said the pandemic “shined a light on our country (about) the need to start manufacturing again, especially when we were trying to source all these (PPE equipment) from all over the world but principally coming out of China.”
We congratulate the region on this success but we also note that the market for masks and other equipment will make decisions on price and quality. If large purchasers of equipment try to save some dollars from their supply bills, they are still apt to look to China or other overseas suppliers.
We don't know if a national stockpile is possible or necessary, but the governor and our delegation in Congress should talk to national leaders. One of the lessons of the pandemic should be that we need to plan for worst-case scenarios, including where our masks will come from in future.