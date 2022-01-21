Crime never vanishes entirely, but recent developments in Baton Rouge and New Orleans have placed the issue back at the center of public debate. Nothing animates voters — and alarms politicians — more than the deterioration of civil order in their communities, and nothing undermines peoples’ sense of security more than a crime wave.
Louisiana has always struggled with high crime, but recent developments in both communities have voters demanding better — as they should.
It was disturbing to learn from Advocate reporters Lea Skene and Jacqueline DeRobertis that East Baton Rouge Parish ended 2021 with a record 149 homicides. And the reporters' detailed analysis of the data offered further insight into the year's many tragedies. At least 120 of those killed were in Baton Rouge city limits and investigated by the city police department. Some incidents involved domestic violence. Others were the result of retaliatory gang beefs. A number of the shootings happened during the day. Bystanders and witnesses were of little concern. Some minor disputes ended up with someone dead.
Oftentimes these homicides involved young Black men.
Particularly hard hit were the city’s 70802 and 70805 ZIP codes. These neighborhoods have had economic challenges for decades, and gun violence and other crime have filled gaps in business, education and other positive opportunities.
Skene and DeRobertis found that the 2021 patterns started in early 2020 as the nation began dealing with the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating individual and family hardships and economic restrictions, and police departments strained as crime rose and tempers flared after the George Floyd murder.
Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul has taken a rash of criticism as crime flourished. In a twist of fate, Baton Rouge’s crime woes earned Paul an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House to talk about what was happening.
"This isn't just a Baton Rouge issue, it's a national issue," he told The Advocate. "I get the public frustration, but I want people to know there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes."
The picture Paul painted is not pretty. About 96% of Baton Rouge homicide victims were Black. About 86% were Black males, up from 78% in 2020. About 10% were Black females.
Baton Rouge isn’t the only city in Louisiana or the nation with a challenging crime problem.
New Orleans had 198 homicides in 2020 and 218 in 2021, a 10% increase, and things are off to a bad start in 2022. Tensions are high between Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and District Attorney Jason Williams over who's to blame. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council are turning their full attention to figuring out how to address rising violence in the context of the criminal justice reform that city leaders embrace.
"I don't believe that the 'lock-up everyone' approach is effective, but those committing egregious violent crimes must be caught and held accountable," said City Council President Helena Moreno, who has called a Monday special meeting on crime.
Police can and should continue to work to improve approaches and methods to anticipate when, where and how killings might happen, but that’s just part of the big picture. Both cities also need to double down on addressing the larger forces that fuel crime.
The tragic numbers out of 2021 have gotten our leaders’ attention. Their constituents are watching closely as they search for solutions.