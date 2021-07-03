James Carville and Mary Matalin caused a stir in 2008, when America’s most well-known bipartisan couple left a life of power and prestige in Washington and moved to New Orleans.
They caused another stir this year, when they traded in their pricey mansion on Palmer Avenue for $3.3 million and decamped, temporarily, for Mississippi.
Carville is famously a son of Louisiana, and Matalin is a loyal transplant. Their move caused such a stir that he couldn’t even glide around the Costco without being asked about it.
"They come up to me and say, 'Why you leaving?' And I tell them I'm not going anywhere, I never really left," Carville said last month.
Not to worry. The Carville-Matalin clan is back in town, with new digs on Girod Street, in the Lafayette Square Historic District. It was all part of a planned downsizing, he explained.
The new downtown condo, which has 3,100 square feet, sold for just under $2 million, according to the listing by Latter & Blum.
We are proud to call them our neighbors. Carville and Matalin are mostly retired these days, but their unlikely marriage is a reminder that it wasn’t so long ago that Democrats and Republicans could differ on public policy but agree on their love for their country, for Louisiana, for New Orleans and for each other.