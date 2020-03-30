By now, everybody reading this should have gotten an invitation from the U.S. Census Bureau to fill out their household’s 2020 questionnaire.
If you have internet access and are one of the many people stuck at home due to the coronavirus shutdown, what are you waiting for? It doesn’t take long, and it’s one of the more productive ways to spend a little of all that down time.
Participating always has consequences, but never more so than right now. Census data establishes not only how much political representation a given community will get for a decade to come. It also determines how federal aid is apportioned.
Census data dictates how much each state and locality gets for a wide range of needs, from Medicaid to Head Start to food assistance through the SNAP program, from transportation to schools to emergency preparation. According to research from George Washington University, nearly $14.5 billion in federal spending came to Louisiana in fiscal year 2016 via major programs that rely upon census data.
It’s always important to make sure government agencies have the money they need to serve people who rely upon them. It’s never more important than at times like this, because a complete count now will put all these institutions in stronger stead for the next time disaster strikes.
Another reason robust participation online, over the phone or by mail is helpful this time around is that the crisis is interfering with the government’s follow-up plans. Initiatives such as in-person interviews and counts of people who use certain social services are delayed.
It’s also affecting long-planned community outreach aimed at people in traditionally undercounted categories, including the elderly, people of color, members of the military, rural residents, lower-income people, the homeless, and children whose parents don’t always think to include them.
Off are plans to hold rallies or speak to people where they gather. On are virtual organizing techniques, which groups around the state are improvising as they go along. The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice is launching a “Census & Chill” public relations campaign to encourage participation. Together Baton Rouge has moved its outreach training online and is encouraging person-to-person phone or online engagement to help people fill out forms, to explain the program’s community benefits and to counter potential fears over loss of privacy.
The fewer people groups like this have to convince, the better for all of us. This is a time when a lot of folks are feeling helpless in the face of a worldwide pandemic that’s hitting Louisiana hard. Participating in the Census is one small action that does some good now — and could really help the next time the state is challenged by events outside its control.