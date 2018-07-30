Louisiana has a death penalty in principle but not in practice, as a recent spat between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Attorney General John Bel Edwards has served to remind everyone.
State law authorizes execution by lethal injection, but pharmaceutical companies refuse to sell the state the drugs needed for executions, fearing backlash from consumers. Landry, who might challenge Edwards in the upcoming gubernatorial election, says the governor isn’t doing enough to break the impasse that’s delayed executions indefinitely. Landry is touting alternate methods of putting prisoners to death, such as a return to hangings, firing squads and the electric chair. That’s made for vivid political theater, which is Landry’s stock in trade, but there are other factors driving delays in executions.
Legal appeals of various sorts by death row inmates have slowed executions to a crawl. Louisiana last executed a prisoner in 2010, and that inmate had volunteered to be put the death. Before that 2010 execution, the last person executed in Louisiana was in 2002.
Americans don’t lightly regard the state’s power to take a life, which is why death row inmates are afforded extensive appeals. Instances of wrongfully convicted death row inmates underscore the importance of due process under the law.
But as a practical matter, the presence of inmates on death row for decades after convictions of heinous crimes has made capital punishment a pretty toothless tool in exacting punishment.
Louisiana legislators can consider changing state law to allow alternatives to the current protocol of execution drugs, but the fact that lawmakers haven’t done so already is telling. Even in the reliably conservative halls of the Capitol, leaders don’t seem to have much stomach for discussing capital punishment. The practice is increasingly controversial, as the refusal of Big Pharma the supply to necessary drugs makes clear. The industry is, if nothing else, fairly attuned to popular sentiment. Opposition to capital punishment by mainstream institutions such as the Catholic Church, a significant force in Louisiana, point to the political complications of the issue.
The result has been growing ambivalence about capital punishment among the public and the politicians who serve it — a general willingness to accept the strange prospect of a punishment loudly evoked but seldom implemented. This is criminal justice that’s not so much a policy as a posture.
Little wonder, then, that the latest debate on capital punishment has been such an exercise in cynicism.